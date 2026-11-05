REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Clear Space Theatre is encouraging community members to help shape plans for a new performing arts center through a series of listening sessions in November.
The theater has enlisted Marvel Architects, Charcoalblue and GMB to help develop the vision for its future facility. The design team now wants to hear directly from people living in Sussex County about what they want to see in the new space.
According to the organization, the conversations are intended to gather feedback from theater patrons, downtown residents, business owners and other community stakeholders before plans move forward.
One of the scheduled opportunities is an in-person Community and Neighborhood Session on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. at The Bellmoor, in the Kent Room.
Clear Space Theatre says the afternoon discussion will cover the overall vision for the project, potential effects on the surrounding area, how the facility could fit into downtown, building design and configuration, and the benefits the project could bring to the community.
The theatre is encouraging people to attend one or more of the listening sessions and share their ideas as the organization works toward planning its new performing arts center.