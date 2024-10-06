LEWES, Del. - Robot dogs, shark heads, and an array of sea life were just a few highlights at this year's Coast Day, an event dedicated to celebrating the ocean, the environment, and the vital research being conducted along the coast. Coast Day attracted an impressive crowd of 5,000 to 10,000 attendees this year.
Nicholas Butler, a local environmental advocate, emphasized the importance of the event in raising awareness about coastal conservation. "This helps give people a peek into the actual work that they're doing to ensure our world and our coasts remain in a better place," Butler said.
The event showcased University of Delaware scientists, staff, and students as they presented the important research being conducted to protect coasts, forests, cities, and agricultural lands across the state.
Visitors to Coast Day had the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities. They participated in boat tours, listened to lectures about marine life, and learned how innovative technologies like sonar and artificial intelligence are being utilized to rescue crabs trapped in abandoned pots beneath the water's surface. Cameron Bodine, a marine researcher, highlighted the urgency of this issue. "We estimate in Delaware waters alone that there are approximately 20,000 to 30,000 pots, if not more," Bodine noted.
The event featured hands-on exhibits that captivated younger audiences, allowing children to interact with a robot dog, painting T-shirts, and observe real sea creatures up close.
Coast Day continues to grow in popularity, serving as a vital platform for educating the public about the importance of marine conservation and the ongoing efforts to protect the coastal environment.