DELAWARE- Volunteers across Delaware joined together Sept. 13 for the 38th annual Coastal Cleanup organized by DNREC, removing 5,121 pounds of trash from more than 45 sites from Fenwick Island to Battery Park. More than 950 volunteers signed up for the three-hour event.
“Taking more than 2 tons of trash off the beach – much of it one bit of plastic at a time – shows the true power of collective action.” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson, who joined Senator Kyra Hoffner, Senator Stephanie Hansen and other volunteers for the cleanup at Big Stone Beach.
Participation held steady from 2024, and volunteers this year collected 3,000 more pounds of trash than last year, according to DNREC. Cigarette butts, food wrappers and bottle caps topped the list of the most found items. Notable large finds included a car exhaust, other car parts and a bean bag chair. A breakdown of results is online.
The state said that data collected by volunteers helps show what’s washing up on Delaware’s shores and helps efforts to reduce litter. DNREC shares the results with the International Ocean Conservancy’s Coastal Cleanup database so Delaware’s totals feed into global trends and solutions for cleaner oceans and waterways.
“It has been a wonderful experience to be involved with coastal cleanup for 20 years,” said Jennifer Pongratz, DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship environmental scientist, and longtime Coastal Cleanup committee member. “I love getting to see the same volunteers year after year that return to their favorite spots to give back in their community, as well as newcomers to the cleanup who get to experience the joy of this act of service for the first time.”
DNREC encourages year-round stewardship: carry out what you bring in, pick up litter around your neighborhood, bring gloves and a bag on outdoor outings, and recycle properly.
DNREC will update the website with a detailed results dashboard, information about next year’s cleanup date and volunteer sign-up when details are available.