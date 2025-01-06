LEWES, Del. - A snowstorm blanketed the coast Monday, with more than six inches in each coastal town or city accumulating across the region, prompting residents to find ways to make the most of the winter weather.
In Lewes, Bernie and Donna Edmonson took advantage of the unexpected day off to participate in a neighborhood snowball fight.
"We try to get out and enjoy the weather as we can," Bernie said. "Though we'd prefer not to have snow, we deal with it."
The couple, both retired, noted that such moments are a chance to enjoy life outside the demands of work. "This is our time to be retired and enjoy life," Donna said.
For others, like Casey Hershelman, the snowstorm brought joy through the eyes of the young children and students. Hershelman, who lives in Lewes with her new puppy, observed the excitement among local kids who, despite a long holiday break, were still thrilled by the snow.
As plows continued working through the day, officials urged caution for travelers on Monday and throughout the rest of the week.