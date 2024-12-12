This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
LEWES, Del. - Code Purple is taking another step in the fight against homelessness. The program provides temporary shelter and support services for those in need, especially during the cold winter months.
The St. Jude in Lewes is home to the men’s shelter, which houses 12 men overnight for 105 days, until spring. Mike Agnew, the director of Code Purple, says they provide fresh meals, laundry services, and even transportation.
Agnew spoke about the uptick in volunteers at the Lewes location."Because of the community response, we were able to fill 600 volunteer spots already," he said. "At this time last year, we barely had 300 spots filled."
If you're interested in volunteering or donating, you can click here.