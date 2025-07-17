This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
BERLIN, Md. - Bubbles, suds and community spirit filled the air at the Zoom Car Wash in Berlin on Saturday, as locals came together for a cause close to many hearts: raising money for individuals living with spina bifida.
Spina bifida is a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord doesn’t form properly in the womb, which can lead to physical and neurological complications affecting mobility, bladder and bowel function, and brain fluid regulation.
The fundraiser, organized in partnership with the Spina Bifida Association, drew dozens of volunteers, Jeep enthusiasts, and generous donors. All proceeds from the event go toward supporting families managing the daily challenges of the condition—especially the steep costs of medical care and equipment.
“Lots of doctor’s appointments, lots of surgeries,” said Heather Bennett, president of the Spina Bifida Association. “Some individuals need wheelchairs, like all of my friends here today.”
One of those individuals is Kane Vickers, a young boy with spina bifida. According to his grandmother, Paula Vickers, Kane uses a specialized tricycle during physical therapy to build strength in his legs. But purchasing one for home use proved difficult.
“One of these little tricycles is $5,600, and that’s a lot,” she said. “And that’s no coverage from insurance.”
Kane’s family refuses to let cost stand in the way of his progress—and they’re not alone. Local support has poured in, starting with Zoom Car Wash in Berlin, which hosts community fundraisers every Saturday from April through September.
“The owners wanted to give back to the community here on the Lower Shore,” said Jo’Ann Saville, events coordinator for the car wash. “And we’ve found a great response.”
The Spina Bifida Association brought food, drinks, and plenty of elbow grease, helping to clean cars in exchange for donations. Last year, the group raised around $2,300—more than any other participating organization in the Zoom Car Wash fundraising season. As the top fundraiser, they received an additional $1,000 donation from the business.
This year, they went even further—bringing in $3,218.
A significant part of that came from the OC Local Jeep Society, which donated a $500 check. For them, the cause is personal: Kane’s grandfather, George Vickers, is a proud member of the group.
“Speechless, you know,” he said, overcome with emotion. “To think that they would give up their time to come out here and help... it’s just great.”
As Kane showed off tricks in his wheelchair, the community gathered to celebrate their success and look ahead. The Spina Bifida Association plans to return to Zoom Car Wash next year, alongside the OC Local Jeep Society, aiming to raise even more awareness—and support—for those living with the condition.