uncle david

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 15 years of planning and mobile ice cream services, Uncle David's Ice Cream is open on Rehoboth Avenue and for a great cause. People gathered outside of the storefront to cut the ribbon for the dessert business.

The store, operated by the Rehoboth Boardwalk Buddy Walk, employs those with Down Syndrome. The store is named after David Samson, who had Down Syndrome and passed away in 2018. David's sister Sharonlee Diehl and her husband Dennis Diehl say David was an inspiration.

"He was just so sweet and a gentle person," Dennis Diehl tells CoastTV. "He taught me more than I was able to teach him. Love and acceptance and appreciation.

Uncle David's

Uncle David's Ice Cream is set up so the employees, who work alongside support staff, feel at ease and successful. For example, each ice cream flavor has a corresponding number, as managers say those with Down Syndrome are more comfortable working with numbers versus words. Additionally, the store only works in cash, no change, and is only accessible via walk-up window so employees are safe and secure.

One employee, Ariana Froh, and her father, Bill, are eager for the opportunity.

"She looks forward to working here every day, just loves being here. She has friends that she's met that work here also, and it's just been wonderful for her."

Uncle David's Ice Cream has been serving up ice cream at mobile events recently, but new store at 237 Rehoboth Ave. is the first brick and mortar location of its kind. 

"We are thrilled that we're going to employ individuals with Down Syndrome and show what they're able to do," Dennis Diehl says. "It's more than just serving ice cream. They are going to spread their happiness to other people."

connor watson

connor watson

All the money raised at the store goes to the Rehoboth Boardwalk Buddy Walk. Diehl says the store opening is a dream come true. 

"This is going to be the happiest ice cream store in Rehoboth," Diehl adds.

Uncle David's Ice Cream is open from 12:00-8:30 p.m., Friday through Monday.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you