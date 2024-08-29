REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- After 15 years of planning and mobile ice cream services, Uncle David's Ice Cream is open on Rehoboth Avenue and for a great cause. People gathered outside of the storefront to cut the ribbon for the dessert business.
The store, operated by the Rehoboth Boardwalk Buddy Walk, employs those with Down Syndrome. The store is named after David Samson, who had Down Syndrome and passed away in 2018. David's sister Sharonlee Diehl and her husband Dennis Diehl say David was an inspiration.
"He was just so sweet and a gentle person," Dennis Diehl tells CoastTV. "He taught me more than I was able to teach him. Love and acceptance and appreciation.
Uncle David's Ice Cream is set up so the employees, who work alongside support staff, feel at ease and successful. For example, each ice cream flavor has a corresponding number, as managers say those with Down Syndrome are more comfortable working with numbers versus words. Additionally, the store only works in cash, no change, and is only accessible via walk-up window so employees are safe and secure.
One employee, Ariana Froh, and her father, Bill, are eager for the opportunity.
"She looks forward to working here every day, just loves being here. She has friends that she's met that work here also, and it's just been wonderful for her."
Uncle David's Ice Cream has been serving up ice cream at mobile events recently, but new store at 237 Rehoboth Ave. is the first brick and mortar location of its kind.
"We are thrilled that we're going to employ individuals with Down Syndrome and show what they're able to do," Dennis Diehl says. "It's more than just serving ice cream. They are going to spread their happiness to other people."
All the money raised at the store goes to the Rehoboth Boardwalk Buddy Walk. Diehl says the store opening is a dream come true.
"This is going to be the happiest ice cream store in Rehoboth," Diehl adds.
Uncle David's Ice Cream is open from 12:00-8:30 p.m., Friday through Monday.