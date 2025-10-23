Tick 1

West Ocean City man turns tick bite into mission to raise awareness of Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. — After years of unexplained allergic reactions, a West Ocean City man has discovered he has a condition caused by a tick bite and is now dedicated to educating others about it. Douglas Kifolo, who was bitten by a lone star tick six years ago in West Ocean City, suffers from Alpha-Gal Syndrome, a condition that triggers severe allergic reactions to red meat, certain dairy products, and even some medications.

Kifolo said his symptoms started after the bite on his knee while mowing his lawn, leaving him with hives, gastrointestinal issues, and episodes of vomiting that often landed him in the emergency room.

“It went on and off for five years. I was in and out of ERs and doctors’ offices trying to find out why.” Kifolo said.

The first clue that Kifolo’s illness was tick-related came from his son, who noticed a pattern after seeing his father break out in hives following a meal.

“He said, ‘Dad, my best friend has this thing called Alpha-Gal Syndrome. He’s got to carry an EpiPen around because he could go into anaphylactic shock from eating burgers,’” Kifolo recalled.

After being tested, Kifolo was diagnosed with Alpha-Gal Syndrome, a condition caused by the bite of a lone star tick.

“Once you’re diagnosed and you react as badly as I do, you really have to watch everything you eat, drink,” he said.

Now, Kifolo has turned his experience into a mission to educate the community. He travels around the area working with AlphaGalInformation.org, distributing wooden nickels and coasters to raise awareness about the potentially life-threatening disease — all free of charge.

“Douglas is making a real difference,” said Sharon Forsyth, creator of AlphaGalInformation.org. “For every 10,000 people that have this condition, one is really doing something to make it better for our community.”

“They need to know about this. That’s why I’m doing it... that’s why I’m passionate about it,” Kifolo said. “There are many of us out here suffering, and I want them to be educated as well as the general public.”

Kifolo plans to craft and distribute hundreds of wooden nickels to continue spreading awareness about Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

