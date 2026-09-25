LONG NECK, DEL. - Flooding disrupted travel across parts of Long Neck with water covering roads and forcing drivers to slow down or change their usual routes.
Residents and drivers reported significant flooding in Long Neck, where water rose to several inches on some roads. Drivers traveled slowly through the flooded areas as water covered portions of roadways and disrupted normal day-to-day travel.
The flooding was particularly concerning for residents of Pot Nets and surrounding communities, where flooded roads can make routine travel more difficult.
High tides contributed to flooding in the area, leaving businesses like Bayside Deli Tackle and Fuel completely submerged in water.
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