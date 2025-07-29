Cocktail competition helps fund BVSPCA efforts in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The BVSPCA says it received a $1,000 donation this week from the Home Builders Association of Delaware and DRB Homes.
According to the BVSPCA, the check was presented to staff at its Georgetown campus to support the organization’s life-saving work.
The BVSPCA says the donation came from a signature drink contest held during the Home Builders Association’s annual Regal Awards. Two member organizations each created a cocktail for the event, and the drink with the most orders was declared the winner. According to the BVSPCA, the winning group was awarded a donation to give to the charity of their choice.
In a statement, the BVSPCA congratulated DRB Homes and thanked the company “for helping us find new homes for animals in need with this meaningful gift.”