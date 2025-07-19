commisioner candidates reho

From left to right: Susan Stewart, Chris Galanty and Jeffrey Goode. 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The three candidates running for two open seats on the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners shared their priorities during a candidate forum Saturday morning.

The event, held at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, gave voters a chance to hear directly from the candidates: Susan Stewart, Jeffrey Goode and Chris Galanty.

Susan Stewart, a lawyer and financial advisor who serves on the city’s Planning Commission, emphasized her commitment to transparency and accountability.

“My commitment to voters is I will be respectful, I will do my homework so we’ll make informed votes, and I’ll work hard to understand what people want and to have it reflected in our agenda,” Stewart said.

Jeffrey Goode, an economist, focused on what he called the city’s financial direction.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY

“I’m the only one running who will focus on fiscal sanity of the city. I believe we’re really headed into the wrong direction,” Goode said.

Chris Galanty, an urban planner and community advocate, highlighted his collaborative approach to governance.

“I bring a data-based approach to decision making,” Galanty said. “I like to find commonality with my colleagues, and work collaboratively on solutions and problem solving. And that’s the type of perspective that I’ll bring.”

Election Day is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you