REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The three candidates running for two open seats on the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners shared their priorities during a candidate forum Saturday morning.
The event, held at the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, gave voters a chance to hear directly from the candidates: Susan Stewart, Jeffrey Goode and Chris Galanty.
Susan Stewart, a lawyer and financial advisor who serves on the city’s Planning Commission, emphasized her commitment to transparency and accountability.
“My commitment to voters is I will be respectful, I will do my homework so we’ll make informed votes, and I’ll work hard to understand what people want and to have it reflected in our agenda,” Stewart said.
Jeffrey Goode, an economist, focused on what he called the city’s financial direction.
“I’m the only one running who will focus on fiscal sanity of the city. I believe we’re really headed into the wrong direction,” Goode said.
Chris Galanty, an urban planner and community advocate, highlighted his collaborative approach to governance.
“I bring a data-based approach to decision making,” Galanty said. “I like to find commonality with my colleagues, and work collaboratively on solutions and problem solving. And that’s the type of perspective that I’ll bring.”
Election Day is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center.