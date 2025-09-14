Community raises funds for family of Ryan “Red” Ennis.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Friends, family and community members gathered in Schellville to celebrate the life of Ryan “Red” Ennis, who died in June after a nearly four-year battle with stage four cancer.
Ennis, known by many as “Red Ryan,” was diagnosed in 2021. He leaves behind his wife and two children.
The fundraiser, organized by Leisa Berlin, owner of The Station on Kings, featured live music, face painting, food and balloon art for children. Raffles, vacation auctions and admission donations also helped raise thousands of dollars to support Ennis’ family.
“Everybody is coming out to support him today and to raise funds for his family,” Berlin said.
Attendees also reflected on Ennis’ character and the impact he had on others. “Great overall person. No matter what. He was super consistent, resilient — all the things that I strive to be,” said Rachael Richardson, who honored Ennis by creating a vision board.
Berlin said the event highlighted six principles of life inspired by Ennis’ motivational sayings.
“Inspirational and encouraging — he made you just want to be the best version of yourself without saying a word,” Richardson said.
For those unable to attend, donations are still being accepted through a GoFundMe page.