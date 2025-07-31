Conor Ryan joined the CoastTV team as a producer in July 2025. He is from Newark, Delaware. Conor graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Television and Digital Media Production as well as a minor in Writing for Emerging Media.
While pursuing his degree he was very active on campus. He worked as a tour guide for the school, ran for the varsity track and field team, produced for Ithaca College Television, and worked as the Director of Public Relations for the schools radio station WICB-FM.
Conor loves the writing process and working collaboratively with people, which is what encouraged him to become a producer. In his free time he enjoys going to the beach and spending time with friends and family.