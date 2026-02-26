SALISBURY, Md.- Construction is underway on a new combined restroom and pavilion at Waterside Park, a project city leaders say will enhance recreation options on the Westside.
The City of Salisbury Department of Infrastructure and Development announced that work at the park began on Wednesday, Feb. 25, and is expected to take approximately 150 days to complete.
Mayor Randy Taylor said, “The Waterside Park project has been a long time in the making. The Mayor’s Office is proud to have pulled this project out of the archives and breathed life into it! It will be a vital addition to the Westside/Parsons Rd. corridor, allowing a safe place for kids to play all year long.”
According to the city, parking is prohibited on-site during construction. Construction trucks will regularly enter and exit the area, and officials say drivers should expect possible delays on Parsons Road and Marine Road.