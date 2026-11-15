a burned house with a ladder on it

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Carlisle Fire Company responded to a house fire shortly after 1:15 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 200 block of Truitt Avenue.
MILFORD, Del. — One person was critically hurt in a house fire Saturday afternoon in Milford that investigators say was caused by a cooking accident.

According to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Carlisle Fire Company responded to a house fire shortly after 1:15 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 200 block of Truitt Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Additional fire companies were called in to help battle the fire.

One person suffered burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus before being airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Pennsylvania. The person was listed in critical but stable condition.

Other people inside the home were able to escape without being hurt thanks to working smoke alarms.

Investigators with the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking accident.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen, with losses estimated at $50,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.

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Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine Overturf has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first served as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019 and now co-anchors CoastTV News at 5 and 6.

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