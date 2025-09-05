SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A massive new retail development is being proposed along Route 24 in Sussex County that could bring three major national retailers—Costco, Target, and Whole Foods Market—to the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach area.
Project documents submitted to the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Department outline plans for a 695,000-square-foot retail center called Atlantic Fields. The development would sit on 73.5 acres along Route 24 at the northwest corner of Mulberry Knoll Road, near Beacon Middle School and Love Creek Elementary.
Atlantic Fields would include 23 separate structures. Among them, Costco is slated to occupy a 175,000-square-foot building and feature a separate gas station. Target and Whole Foods are also listed among the anchor tenants.
It is the return of a project that has been in the works for over a year. The applicant is Mulberry Knoll Associates. Currently, the site is zoned AR-1 (agricultural-residential), but the developer is seeking a change to C-4 (planned commercial) to accommodate the retail center. In addition to the zoning request, the applicant is asking to subdivide the two existing parcels into 11 lots as part of the project plan.
The zoning change is scheduled for review at the Sept. 17 Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.