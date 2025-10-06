OCEAN CITY, Md.- More than 55,000 country music fans packed Ocean City’s Inlet Oct. 3–5 for Country Calling, a star-powered festival headlined by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Luke Combs.
The three-day event drew locals and tourists for a weekend of live music. Chris Comeau said he especially enjoyed finding new artists. “Three days of great country music, loving it all. I’ve been very impressed by the talent they have brought in here, some guys that I’ve never heard of and I will definitely be downloading their songs,” Comeau said.
Tourism Director Tom Perlozzo reported all 55,000 tickets sold, making it one of Ocean City’s largest events. Perlozzo expects the festival to generate about $150 million for the town.
The festival lineup also featured Brooks & Dunn, LeAnn Rimes, Zach Top, Wynonna Judd, Koe Wetzel, and dozens of rising artists across three stages. Along with enjoying music from over 25 artists, festivalgoers could also indulge in food and merch from several vendors.