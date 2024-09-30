OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Country Calling Music Festival is just around the corner, Oct. 4 and 5. The Town of Ocean City is in collaboration with the Country Calling Festival and has announced the 2024 Country Calling Festival Tool Kit, designed to keep everyone informed and prepared for this event.
This guide includes essential information for attendees, local residents and nearby workers, ensuring everyone knows what to expect before, during and after the festival.
The tool kit includes information on how to get to the festival, what items are allowed within the festival, a map, schedule of acts and more.