MILTON, Del.- A Nissan and Subaru collided near Hudson Road Tuesday, leaving three people injured, according to Delaware State Police.
The crash happened around 3:46 p.m. Investigators said a Nissan Rogue traveling south collided with a Subaru Forester that pulled into the highway from a stop sign. The Subaru failed to remain stopped, according to police, and entered the path of the Nissan.
DSP said the Nissan driver, a 38-year-old man from Philadelphia, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
The Subaru driver, 66, and his 68-year-old female passenger, both from Middle Village, New York, were also taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.
Troopers cited the Subaru driver for failing to stay stopped at the stop sign.