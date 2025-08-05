LEWES, Del — A two-vehicle crash on John J. Williams Highway (DE route 24) near Lexington Avenue, just east of Warrington Road, sent one woman to the hospital Monday night.
According to Delaware State Police, a 25-year-old woman from Millsboro was driving a Dodge Journey when she struck the rear of a Ford F-150 driven by a 63-year-old man from Dover, Pennsylvania.
The Lewes Fire Department received the call for the crash at 9:31 pm.
State Police say the woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was cited for following too closely.
The driver of the F-150 was not hurt in the crash.