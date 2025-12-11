Long Neck Crash

On the evening of Dec. 10, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a collision on Long Neck Road and Ridgewood Road. (IRVFC)
LONG NECK, Del. - A crash involving two SUVs on Long Neck Road temporarily shut down part of the road Wednesday evening, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
 
On the evening of Dec. 10, the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to a collision on Long Neck Road and Ridgewood Road. Additional emergency alerts included the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Millsboro EMS and the Sussex County Paramedics.
 
IRVFC believe that a white Honda Pilot SUV and a white Toyota 4-Runner were traveling on Long Neck near the sharp curve when the cars collided, causing significant injuries and damage. 
 
This section of Long Neck Road was closed for about two hours, the duration of the incident. The Delaware State Fire Police and Pot Nets Security assisted with traffic control for the duration of the incident, said IRVFC. The Delaware State Police are investigating.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you