Parsonsburg Plane Crash

PARSONSBURG, Md. - Shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Maryland State Police responded to the 6400 block of Forest Grove Road for a single-engine crop duster plane crash. 

Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and emergency personnel from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene of the crash. The sole occupant on board was flown to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment.

MSP says the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

