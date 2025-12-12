LEWES, Del. - Rocking the Docks will return for its fourth season and will kick off the 2026 concert series on May 23 with a performance by Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country.
Beyond music, Rocking the Docks continues to grow as a festival experience. The 2026 season will feature rotating food trucks, artisan vendors and free admission for kids. Select shows will also benefit local causes.
“Launching 2026 with Cosmic Country sets the tone — high energy, impeccable musicianship, and one of the best live shows in the country right now,” said event organizers.
Longtime partner Dogfish Head returns as the official beer sponsor, while Patrón joins the event for the first time as the official tequila sponsor, further expanding the beverage offerings for concertgoers.
Tickets for the May 23 concert and select season passes are now available at online.