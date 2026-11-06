DART to offer free bus rides to veterans across Delaware on Veterans Day

DELAWARE -DART First State will offer free bus rides to veterans statewide on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in recognition of Veterans Day.
The Delaware Transit Corporation announced that veterans can ride any DART bus for free throughout the day by showing a veteran identification card or DD Form 214.
According to DART, the offer also extends to spouses and partners who present a veteran identification card.
“Veterans Day is an opportunity to pause, reflect, and express our sincere gratitude to the individuals who have answered the call to serve,” said Lilia Montoya, chief executive officer of the Delaware Transit Corporation.
Montoya also acknowledged the sacrifices made by military families and emphasized the agency's commitment to honoring veterans and their contributions to the community.
The free rides are part of DART's ongoing efforts to recognize the service and sacrifices of U.S. military veterans.