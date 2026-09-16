KENT COUNTY, Del. - With all precincts reporting in the 2026 Delaware Republican primary, just seven votes separate Morgan Hudson and Matt Bucher in the race for the 33rd District seat in the Delaware House.
Hudson received 1,017 votes, compared with Bucher’s 1,010.
The seat is open after Rep. Charles Postles opted not to seek another term after 10 years in office.
The unofficial results break down as follows:
- Hudson: 50.17 percent
- Bucher: 49.83 percent
The results remain unofficial. The Delaware Department of Elections has not yet indicated whether there will be a recount.
The 33rd District covers parts of Kent County, including northern Milford, Houston and Magnolia. The eventual Republican nominee will face Democrat Joshua Pennington in the Nov. 3 general election.