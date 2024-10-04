SALISBURY, Md - A dead body discovered in the north prong of the Wicomico River has been identified as 42-year-old Joseph Alexis of Salisbury. He was reported missing on Sept. 30 which led to an investigation by the Salisbury Police Department.
On Oct. 2, police responded to a report of a dead body found in the river near the 200 block of Mill Street. According to police, investigators are still working to determine how Alexis ended up in the river and the cause of death. They do say foul play is currently not suspected.
Alexis' body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.