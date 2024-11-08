Delaware 529 plan earns a silver rating

WILMINGTON Del.- Delaware's Education Savings Plan (DE529) has received a Silver rating from Morningstar for the second year in a row. This is an improvement from last year’s Bronze rating.
Morningstar praised the plan for its strong investment options and portfolios. The DE529 helps Delaware families save for college expenses with a variety of investment choices.
The plan is managed by Fidelity Investments and overseen by the Office of the State Treasurer. Treasurer Colleen Davis said the Silver rating shows the plan's quality and commitment to helping families save for education.
As of Sept. 2024, the DE529 has opened 2,377 new accounts and has nearly $695.3 million in assets. The Delaware Plans Management Board ensures the program runs smoothly and with transparency.
The DE529 continues to grow in popularity as more families use it to save for college.