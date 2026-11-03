DELAWARE -State agencies are coordinating efforts to ensure election security and public safety during and after the 2026 general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Delaware Department of Elections, Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Delaware Department of Justice and other state agencies will operate a Joint Information Center to respond to election-related concerns and coordinate information throughout Election Day.
The center will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, and remain operational until 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The Joint Information Center will handle election-related reports, complaints and media inquiries, providing a centralized point of contact for concerns involving the election.
The coordinated effort is designed to support a safe and secure election process while maintaining public safety during voting and in the hours following the close of polls.
The center will bring together multiple state agencies to help manage election-related communications and respond to reports as Delaware voters participate in the 2026 general election.