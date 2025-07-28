File photo of parents holding the feet of a newborn baby. (Freepik)

DELAWARE - Attorney General Kathy Jennings responded on Monday to a federal judge's decision to block President Trump's birthright citizenship executive order, calling it unconstitutional and praising the court's action.

The District Court of Massachusetts issued a nationwide injunction preventing the executive order from taking effect.

"For six months now, President Trump has been hellbent on stripping American babies of their citizenship for the first time since the Civil War," Jennings said. "A federal court has once again recognized that his crusade is baldly unconstitutional and has blocked it nationwide. We thank the court for its wisdom and its defense of the Constitution."

Jennings emphasized that the children affected by the proposed order are U.S. citizens and should be treated as such.

"These babies are Americans. They are welcome here, they belong here, and they have a right to be here—regardless of how the President believes Americans should look, sound, or worship," she said. "We will never stop fighting for them."

In January, Delaware joined 17 other states in a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship.

