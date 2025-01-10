DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) has announced the cancellation of all poultry-related sessions at Delaware Ag Week due to the increased risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu.
According to the DDA, the decision follows bird flu being presumptively detected in two cases in Delaware.
Officials stated that the cancellation aims to reduce potential risks to poultry farms and backyard flocks in the region.
The following sessions are canceled:
Monday, Jan. 13: Afternoon and Evening Poultry Sessions
Wednesday, Jan. 15: Small Flock Poultry Session
Attendees of Delaware Ag Week are advised to adhere to biosecurity protocols, including avoiding clothing or footwear that has been in contact with poultry or wild birds. The DDA says footbaths, hand sanitizers and disinfectants will be provided at the event to help manage risks associated with bird flu.
Delaware Ag Week is set for Monday, Jan. 13 to Thursday, Jan. 16.