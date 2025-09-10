DELAWARE- The Delaware State Housing Authority has announced preliminary allocations totaling $3.18 million in low-income housing tax credits for 2025, funding that will support both the creation and preservation of affordable housing statewide.
The awards will help create 105 new affordable units and preserve 116 existing units, according to DSHA.
“Increasing housing supply, particularly by building new affordable rental units, is one of the many ways we can begin to solve the housing crisis in Delaware. Boosting supply also helps us reduce homelessness, a critical issue that DSHA is working to address,” DSHA Director Matthew J. Heckles said. “Like Governor Matt Meyer, we believe housing is a human right. All Delaware residents deserve to have a safe, secure and stable home, whether they own or rent. The allocation of tax credits we are announcing today will make that a reality for over 200 families immediately and hundreds more over the life of the program.”
The four projects receiving funding are:
- Village of Francis and Clare, Wilmington — A senior-focused high-rise, the first such project in Delaware to receive LIHTC funding, with 51 new units.
- Willows at Northstar, Lewes — Part of a master-planned development that integrates affordable housing with market-rate units, adding 46 new units.
- Georgetown Apartments I, Georgetown — Preservation of 76 existing units, part of a larger community improvement effort with Georgetown II Apartments.
- Mispillion Station III, Milford — A 40-unit preservation project, part of a multi-phase effort to upgrade the Mispillion community.
According to Stephanie Griffin, DSHA’s chief production officer, the projects address a pressing need. “In Delaware, we are more than 19,000 rental units short of what we need to house residents, especially those who need affordable housing,” she said. “These four LIHTC awards will enable developers of these projects to leverage their investments to provide much needed affordable housing to state residents.”