Delaware Art Museum to share holiday treasures at Lewes Public Library event

LEWES, Del. - Festive holiday treasures from the Delaware Art Museum’s library, archives and collections will be the focus of a seasonal presentation at 5 p.m. Dec. 11, at the Lewes Public Library.
Curator of American Art Heather Campbell Coyle and Librarian and Archivist Rachael DiEleuterio will showcase special holiday pieces from the museum.
The program says it will highlight unique artist-made Christmas cards, finely bound holiday books, rare Santa Claus illustrations and seasonal artworks that capture the magic of the holidays.
Registration is available through the library’s events calendar.