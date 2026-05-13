DELAWARE - Delaware lawmakers have introduced legislation that would require veterinarians to report suspected animal abuse or neglect to state animal welfare investigators.
House Bill 415, sponsored by Rep. Griffith, would create mandatory reporting requirements for veterinarians across Delaware. The legislation was introduced on May 12 in the Delaware General Assembly.
Under the bill, veterinarians who suspect animal cruelty would be required to report it to the Office of Animal Welfare or another appropriate reporting authority for investigation.
“There is currently no requirement under Delaware law that veterinarians report suspected animal cruelty, neglect, or abuse,” according to a statement from the Delaware Public Health Office of Animal Welfare Executive Director Christina Motoyoshi. “However, veterinarians may voluntarily report concerns to law enforcement or animal welfare authorities, and reports from veterinarians are sometimes received. They are simply not currently designated as mandatory reporters under Delaware law.”
The proposed bill also would require veterinarians to complete training every two years on recognizing and reporting suspected animal cruelty. Before receiving or renewing a veterinary license, veterinarians would need to certify that they completed the required training.
The legislation would protect veterinarians who report suspected abuse in good faith from civil or criminal liability. The bill also states that veterinarians could not face professional discipline from the Delaware Board of Veterinary Medicine for making a report in good faith.
The Delaware Board of Veterinary Medicine would have authority to discipline veterinarians who fail to comply with the reporting requirements.
If approved, the law would apply to all veterinary licenses issued or renewed after Dec. 31.