DAGSBORO, Del. — Next year, the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) plans to install an Eagle Cam to provide live-stream footage of its resident eagle nest, located in a loblolly pine tree overlooking Pepper Creek. The nest has been active for several years, with two eaglets successfully fledging this past spring.
“The idea of an eagle cam has been very popular with our staff, volunteers and visitors and when we decided to raise funds for the camera, we had an amazingly positive response— we have raised over $80,000 for the cost of design, equipment, including two cameras, installation, live streaming and maintenance," said DBG Executive Director Sheryl Swed.
The cameras, installed in collaboration with HDOnTap, will allow the public to observe the eagles.
Deputy Executive Director Stephen Pryce Lea, who will be leading this effort, said, “Our contract calls for installation of two cameras and reinforcing and strengthening the nest and is scheduled for two days in late September when the eagles are gone."
The Delaware Botanic Gardens is open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with guided tours at 10 a.m. The gardens are located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939.
If you are interested in donating to the Eagle cam project visit, www.delawaregardens.org/give-today