WASHINGTON – Two Delaware children were also killed in a plane crash near Washington Reagan National Airport, authorities confirmed.
According to Senator Chris Coons, Sean Kay and Angela Yang had traveled to Wichita to compete when their flight home ended in tragedy Wednesday night. Kay's mother, Yulia, was also on board the plane when it crashed, according to a GoFundMe post created by a family friend. Their coach, Alexandr "Sasha" Kirsanov, a former University of Delaware Figure Skating Club coach, was also among those who died.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons also expressed his grief, calling the loss devastating.
“Sasha Kirsanov, Sean Kay, and Angela Yang went to Wichita to pursue their passion for figure skating. It is a tragedy that none of them returned home to our state,” Coons said. "Delaware is a state of neighbors, and tonight we hold all of our neighbors a little closer."
It was not immediately disclosed where in Delaware the two lived, though the UD skating center is in Newark.
Videos of Yang and Kay's performances are being widely shared on social media. The two were ice dance partners.
The crash remains under investigation.