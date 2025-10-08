DELAWARE -The State of Delaware and ChristianaCare have reached an agreement that pauses ongoing litigation related to House Bill 350 and outlines a path toward settlement. The deal while advancing discussions on healthcare workforce investments.
“With the cost of healthcare rising faster than ever before, we must hold our nonprofit hospitals to account, and we must do so within the law,” Governor Matt Meyer said. “Every Delawarean deserves access to world-class, affordable healthcare, and together we are working to make that a reality. This agreement keeps healthcare dollars with patients, not in the courtroom.”
ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice E. Nevin said the agreement marks progress toward a collaborative approach on healthcare cost legislation. “We remain committed to working with Governor Meyer and our partners across the state to address health care affordability while preserving what matters most: access to high-quality care for Delawareans,” Nevin said.
As part of the agreement, ChristianaCare will submit employee claims data to the Delaware Health Information Network to enhance transparency and benchmarking. The health system also committed to negotiating in good faith this fall on a statewide healthcare workforce loan forgiveness investment.