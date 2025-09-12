DOVER, Del. - A Special Committee formed to examine Delaware’s statewide property reassessment will hold its first public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 9:30 a.m. in the Senate Chamber at Legislative Hall.
The hearing, initially planned for the week of Sept. 22, was rescheduled to ensure participation from Tyler Technologies, the company lead Delaware’s first statewide tax reassessment in more than four decades.
The meeting will feature presentations and questions directed at representatives from New Castle County, the City of Wilmington and Tyler Technologies. Officials from Kent and Sussex counties have also been invited to join the discussion, said the release from the House Majority Caucus. A public comment period will conclude the hearing.
The committee is made up of several senate and house members. House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown previously said that the members were selected "based on a combination of geographic balance and housing and land use policy experience."
This event marks the first in a four-part series of hearings aimed at evaluating the reassessment process. The committee’s purpose is to conduct a comprehensive review and offer recommendations to ensure that future property reassessments are fair, transparent and meet the needs of people who live in Delaware.
The hearing is open to the public and can be attended in person at 411 Legislative Ave. in Dover or viewed online at the Delaware General Assembly website.