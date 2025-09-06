GEORGETOWN, Del. - The New Castle, Kent and Sussex conservation districts have opened submissions for the annual conservation poster contest, inviting Delaware students in kindergarten through 12th grade to participate.
The 2025 theme is “Home is Where the Habitat Is.” The contest is open to students in public, private, charter and homeschool programs statewide.
Hand-drawn posters are accepted in five grade categories: K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Digital posters are accepted in grades 7-9 and 10-12.
Cash prizes of $50, $25 and $15 will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners in each category.
Entries are due by Friday, Oct. 24, and may be submitted electronically, by mail or in person to the student’s local conservation district. First-place entries from each district will move on to state-level judging. State winners will receive additional cash awards and may advance to the national contest.
For more information, contact:
New Castle County: Mikaileigh Baker, 302-498-4678
Kent County: Alisa Bentley, 302-608-5370
Sussex County: Siobhan Kelley, 302-856-2105