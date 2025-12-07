DELAWARE- It’s Delaware Day, and the state is putting your First State knowledge to the test with an all-day online trivia game.
Questions cover Delaware’s history, its role in the American Revolution, and its distinction as the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787.
Questions cover Delaware’s history and its part in the American Revolution. Click here to play.
Beyond trivia, the Delaware Public Archives, in partnership with Delaware 250, is sharing a collection of resources including eBooks, lesson plans, and the Delaware 250 Activity Book. It’s full of games and activities that dive into Delaware’s story in interactive ways. Check out the collection here.