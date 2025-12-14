DOVER, Del. - More than 600 people from across Delaware participated in the state’s first-ever Delaware Day Trivia Contest on Dec. 4, a major kickoff event for the upcoming Delaware 250 commemoration.
Hosted by the Delaware Department of State, the trivia night was designed to celebrate Delaware’s unique place in American history and officially launch public engagement ahead of the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding.
Participants joined from home or gathered at six host sites across all three counties, including Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown, Dewey Beer Company in Harbeson, Rail Haus and Delaware State University in Dover and Autumn Arch Beer Project and the University of Delaware in Newark.
The first 50 attendees at each location received Delaware 250 swag bags. Top trivia winners earned cash prizes of $1,000, $500, and $250.