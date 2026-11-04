Heading into the election, Democrats controlled 27 of the 41 seats in the Delaware House of Representatives, just one seat short of the 28 needed for a two-thirds supermajority, as the Senate is 15-6 in the Democrats favor. With all precincts reporting, three seats have gone blue.
In the 4th District, which includes the Long Neck and Millsboro areas, Democrat Gregg Lindner defeated Republican Dan Zitofsky to claim the seat held by retiring Republican Rep. Jeff Hilovsky.
Democrats also flipped the 9th District seat in Odessa previously held by Republican Kevin Hensley who is stepping down. Democrat Ayanna Khan-Flowers defeated Republican Jamar Money.
In the Camden-Wyoming area, Democrat Annie Norman defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Lyndon D. Yearick in the 34th District.
The victories represent a significant shift in Delaware's political landscape, particularly after many Republican candidates made preventing a Democratic supermajority a central issue in their campaigns.
University of Delaware political science professor Paul Brewer said the supermajority could have major implications for the state's legislative agenda, particularly on constitutional amendments involving voting access and individual rights.
"What this means is they can now pass constitutional amendments without any Republican support," Brewer said. "So Republicans can't block them from doing that."
Brewer pointed to issues including voting by mail, early voting, abortion rights and LGBTQ rights as potential areas where Democrats could use their expanded legislative power. Unlike in many other states, constitutional amendments in Delaware do not require voter approval through a statewide referendum.
Brewer noted that some proposed amendments have already cleared one legislative session, meaning Democrats could be positioned to advance them further if the party remains united.
It's important to note, election results remain unofficial until certified by Delaware Superior Court.