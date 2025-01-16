SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) has launched a new Tattoo Artist Career Pathway Program at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center (JTVCC). This initiative provides inmates professional training to become tattoo artists while addressing health risks associated with unsanctioned tattooing. The DOC says the program aims to equip incarcerated individuals with practical skills to support their reentry into the community while reducing the spread of communicable diseases like Hepatitis.
"We recognize that tattooing is a part of prison culture, and we are concerned about the health risks that come from unsanitary tattooing inside the walls," said Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor.
The program combines classroom instruction and hands-on training in a supervised environment. Participants complete 24 weeks of coursework covering hygiene, tool use, artistic design, and tattooing techniques. Following classroom training, they apprentice in a tattoo studio in the prison, where they practice their skills by providing tattoos to inmate customers. Inmate customers pay for tattoos using personal funds, and all designs are reviewed by security staff to ensure compliance with institutional standards.
The DOC says program participants are selected based on their artistic ability, good behavior and commitment to rehabilitation. The program is led by licensed tattoo artist Larry Normile, who owns Artistic Additions tattoo studio in Dover.
"I take my work seriously and am passionate about teaching, and I am excited about this opportunity to put my experience to work helping incarcerated men develop their skills, learn the value of work, and use their talents to achieve career and life success," said Tattoo Artist Career Pathway Program Instructor Larry Normile.
The first class of inmate tattoo artist apprentices began serving the inmate population last month, with 25 tattoos completed. The DOC says there is high demand for the program, with 200 individuals on the waiting list. Officials say eligible inmates from other state prisons have expressed interest in transferring to JTVCC to participate.
The DOC says most participants in the inaugural class are set to be released within the next three years. The program is expected to expand at JTVCC to accommodate additional students, and future plans include introducing tattoo removal training.