DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Revenue is warning people to be on alert for fraudulent text messages claiming to be about state tax refunds.
The scam messages tell recipients that their “tax refund request has been processed and approved,” and direct them to submit banking information through a link. The messages claim the refund will be forfeited if action is not taken by Oct. 2.
The Division of Revenue emphasized it does not send text messages about tax refunds, and any message requesting personal or banking information should be ignored.
The fraudulent message includes a fake link resembling a state website, falsely referencing Delaware Code Title 30 §557 to pressure recipients into complying.
The division urges anyone who receives the message to delete it and avoid clicking the link. If you’ve already interacted with the scam, contact your bank and report the fraud to the Delaware Division of Revenue.
For legitimate information about state tax refunds, people are encouraged to visit the division's website or call the Division of Revenue directly.