DELAWARE — The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles is seeking third-party organizations to administer Commercial Driver License skills exams as part of a new program set to launch in spring 2025.
The initiative, governed by Regulation 2226 of the Delaware Administrative Code, allows approved non-DMV entities to conduct CDL testing. Participating organizations must meet strict requirements, including maintaining a testing site that aligns with federal and state standards, developing a DMV-compliant road test route, and completing DMV training.
"We are extremely excited to launch our Third-Party Program," said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. "CDL drivers are vital to transporting passengers, goods, and materials, not only within Delaware but globally. With the growing demand for drivers, we need additional testing sites to meet the needs of applicants."
DMV Director Amy Anthony echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the program’s focus on safety and efficiency. "DMV can only test a set number of people each day. This program creates more opportunities for applicants without compromising the integrity of our testing process," Anthony stated.
Currently, Delaware has 34,629 credentialed CDL drivers, and DMV has conducted 1,000 CDL road tests so far in 2024.
Third-party vendors interested in joining the program can find the application at dmv.de.gov/thirdPartyCDLTesting. Those looking to obtain a CDL can also learn more on the DMV's website.