An image of cars driving on a divided highway with the DelDOT logo over the top of that in the middle of the picture.

Delaware E-ZPass is currently experiencing a system interruption affecting the website. 

DELAWARE - E-ZPass across Delaware is currently experiencing a system interruption affecting its website, according to DelDOT.

TransCore, DelDOT’s third-party vendor responsible for operating the system and providing security services, alerted DelDOT that its security systems detected activity that indicated a potential threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, they took the site offline. DelDOT says it is currently evaluating the security of the system to ensure protection against any known threats before restoring the system to full operation.

DelDOT says an update will be shared when the system has been restored.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Victoria Rivera is a bilingual reporter who joined the CoastTV news team in July 2026. Her areas of interest span race, community, and criminal justice. She graduated from American University in the spring of 2026.

Recommended for you