DELAWARE - E-ZPass across Delaware is currently experiencing a system interruption affecting its website, according to DelDOT.
TransCore, DelDOT’s third-party vendor responsible for operating the system and providing security services, alerted DelDOT that its security systems detected activity that indicated a potential threat.
Out of an abundance of caution, they took the site offline. DelDOT says it is currently evaluating the security of the system to ensure protection against any known threats before restoring the system to full operation.
DelDOT says an update will be shared when the system has been restored.