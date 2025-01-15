Delaware EDGE grant program open for applications

DELAWARE- The Delaware Division of Small Business is inviting applications for the spring round of EDGE Grants, designed to encourage small business growth across the state. The program opens on Feb. 1, with a webinar scheduled for Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. to guide potential applicants through the process.
Eligibility
To qualify, businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Be in operation for less than seven years
- Employ 10 people or fewer
- Be majority located in Delaware
Award Criteria
Applications will be evaluated by a panel of experts based on:
- The business’s demonstrated need
- Competitive advantage gained
- Viability and likelihood of long-term success
- Status as a minority-, women-, veteran-, or disabled-owned business
- Business location within a Downtown Development District or Opportunity Zone
- Potential for job creation and revenue growth
Eligible Expenses
Grant funding must be used to enhance business viability and sustainability. Examples include:
- Market analysis
- Advertising support
- Infrastructure or cosmetic improvements
- Purchase of essential equipment
- Website design
- Rent assistance for laboratory space
For more information or to register for the webinar, visit the Delaware Division of Small Business website.