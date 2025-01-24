DELAWARE - According to the Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC), the prolonged period of low temperatures this January has resulted in increased energy usage across Kent and Sussex Counties.
CoastTV meteorologists say that this weekend, a chilly weather pattern will persist through the weekend across Sussex County and coastal Maryland, as a series of cold fronts and high-pressure systems dominate the region.
The DEC says the colder weather has led to higher energy consumption, particularly for households using electricity for heating. According to the DEC, heat pumps, which they say are less efficient in freezing temperatures, are expected to contribute to significant increases in energy usage.
DEC customers are advised to anticipate higher bills due to increased energy usage. Members with questions about their bills or concerns about payment are encouraged to contact DEC’s support team at 855-332-9090.
CoastTV meteorologists have put together a list of cold weather tips to keep in mind during this time:
- Layer up for outdoor plans: With temperatures well below normal, wear insulated clothing and limit skin exposure.
- Be mindful of icy patches: While no precipitation is expected, isolated black ice could form overnight, especially on bridges and shaded roads.
- Protect pets and plants: Bring outdoor pets inside and cover sensitive plants to protect them from the hard freeze.
- Conserve energy: With heating systems running frequently, take steps to reduce energy consumption, like sealing drafts around windows and doors.