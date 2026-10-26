Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in areas of frost formation. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, New Castle, and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, and Queen Annes Counties. In New Jersey, Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester, and Salem Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&