WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware will be the first state in the nation to partner with OpenAI on a new certification program designed to help students and workers build artificial intelligence skills, Governor Matt Meyer announced Thursday.
The initiative will be led by the state’s new Office of Workforce Development, which was created earlier this year to modernize and coordinate skills training and education across Delaware. Certification opportunities will be rolled out through schools and workforce training programs, with the goal of making AI fluency accessible to every Delawarean.
“AI is already changing how we live and work, and it’s critical that we provide Delaware’s workforce with the tools to lead the way in tomorrow’s economy,” Meyer said. “This partnership is about ensuring Delawareans of all ages can learn these tools and put them to work, in the classroom, on the job, and in our communities.”
The OpenAI Certification Program expands on the company’s existing OpenAI Academy, which has connected millions of learners worldwide with free resources. Certification levels will range from basic workplace applications to advanced skills such as prompt engineering.
Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, said the company’s mission is to give as many people as possible access to AI skills. “We want to put AI, and the power that comes with it, in the hands of as many people as possible,” she said. “That’s why we’re working with a broad range of organizations … to help everyone take advantage of the opportunities that AI has to offer.”
Delaware will also play a role in shaping how certifications are rolled out at the community level. In the coming months, the Office of Workforce Development will identify pilot sites across schools, colleges, and employers to expand access.
OpenAI has committed to certifying 10 million Americans in AI skills by 2030, working with state governments, employers and community groups. Inaugural partners include Walmart, John Deere, Accenture, Boston Consulting Group, the Texas Association of Business, the Bay Area Council, and now the State of Delaware.