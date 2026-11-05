DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer released the 2026 Government Efficiency and Accountability Review annual report on Nov. 5.
The governor said the purpose of the GEAR report is to highlight results from state agencies and work to reduce costs, streamline services and strengthen accountability. As of July 2026, the report said GEAR tracked 164 State agency projects to represent about $117 million in estimated lifetime savings. That number includes projected savings and avoided costs, not money necessarily already saved.
“Delawareans deserve a government that is efficient, transparent and centered around the people it serves," said Governor Matt Meyer. "This report shows what happens when we measure results, cut unnecessary delays and empower State employees to solve problems. We will build on GEAR’s foundation to make services faster, simpler and more responsive while continuing to treat taxpayer money with the care it deserves."
According to the report, the Office of Management and Budget documented more than $76 million in savings through property acquisitions, lease negotiations and landlord-funded improvements.
The report showed the Department of Health and Social Services reduced its fleet by 109 underused cars and other transportation assets, which is estimated to save about $5.17 million over the next seven years. The department also eliminated participant fees for certain driving under the influence screenings and referral services, which it said represents an estimated $347,250 in savings for those participants.
The report showed several agencies reported changes to their permitting processes. The Office of State Planning Coordination reduced its preliminary land use review process by five business days, and DNREC is targeting a reduction in underwater permit turnaround times from as long as two years to six months.
Looking ahead, the report states Delaware is considering a digital service-improvement office focused on technology, data management and public services. The $117 million number represents estimated savings over the lifetime of each of these projects, not savings achieved this year.